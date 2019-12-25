Gujarat: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, one held

A man was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a factory and its two supervisors at Ghuntu village in Morbi district of Gujarat on the suspicion of theft, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place two days back.

Although the victim is yet to be identified, his post-mortem revealed that he died after being brutally thrashed, police sub inspector, R A Jadeja, said. "Morbi taluka police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Rohitbhai, the owner of Lucid Micron factory and two supervisors- Nilesh Thadoda and Purshottam. While Thadoda was arrested on Wednesday, hunt for two others is on," he added.

In his complaint, factory security guard Mithun Chaudhary claimed that he and another guard caught the unidentified man when he was trying to steal wires after illegally entering the factory premises during the early hours of December 23. Later in the morning, the factory owner and two supervisors thrashed him with thick wires and threw him outside the premises, police said, adding that he was later declared dead by the medical staff of an ambulance.

"The post-mortem confirmed that he died of internal injuries caused due to thrashing," Jadeja said..

