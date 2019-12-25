Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD minister condoles demise of Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 23:02 IST
HRD minister condoles demise of Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday condoled the demise of renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal, who died in a road accident in Sri Lanka. Vimal and his two family members were killed in the road accident in southern Sri Lanka, police said.

The 80-year-old author was traveling along with his family in a van, which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway in Kurundugahahathapma area on Monday night, they said. "I have just received a very disturbing piece of news, well-known literateur, poet and my friend Ganga Prasad Vimal Ji has died in a road accident in Sri Lanka, along with his daughter and granddaughter," 'Nishank' tweeted.

"His death is not only an irreparable loss to the world of literature but also a personal loss for me. May god give peace to the divine souls. My condolences to the grief-stricken family members," he said in another tweet. Born in 1939 in Uttarkashi, a Himalayan town in Uttarakhand, Vimal held key responsibilities in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in Agra.

He wrote more than one dozen poetry collections, short story collections, and novels. His last novel, Manushkhor, was published in 2013. He received several Hindi literary awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Wolf 'snatches kangaroo' in Belgium

A wolf is believed to have snatched a domesticated kangaroo in Belgium and wounded another in an overnight attack, a wolf expert told AFP on Wednesday. The missing marsupial is probably dead, eaten as a Christmas meal by the unidentified w...

Assault over `derogatory' post about Uddhav: case registered

A case was registered on Wednesday against a few Shiv Sena supporters here for allegedly beating up a 33-year-old man who had written a social media post criticizing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, though video of the...

Decision on internet suspension in Mathura on Thursday: DM

A decision on whether to suspend internet services in Mathura district would be taken after a meeting of administration and police officials here on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. The clarification came after an official order was c...

Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday

Palm Beach, Dec 25 AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. The president and I want to wish each and every American a very me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019