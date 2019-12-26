Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christians are butchered in Pakistan, not in Odisha: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 00:22 IST
Christians are butchered in Pakistan, not in Odisha: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

Christians are "butchered" in Pakistan, not in Odisha, snapped Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday at Pak army spokesman Asif Ghafoor over his dubious "Merry Christmas" greeting to the community members in Odisha "under a Hindutva-obsessed environment". "Christians in Odisha are safe, strong and empowered. Not butchered as in Pakistan!" Patra, a Rajya Sabha member and himself a Christian, told Major General Asif Ghafoor of Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations, on his twitter handle in response to the Pakistani army officer's sarcastic greetings to Christians in Odisha.

Ghafoor had earlier tweeted, "Very Merry Christmas to Christians in Pakistan, across the globe and especially to the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment." The BJD MP did not only rebuked Ghafoor but also showed him a mirror reflecting Christians' well-being and rise in Odisha and India, by citing a personal example.

"Please hear a young Christian MP (Patra himself) from Odisha (since you referred to Odisha), slamming Pakistan's anti-minority barbarism before 170 countries this year at 141 Inter-Parliamentary Union, Belgrade," added Patra, also the BJD spokesperson, in his tweet. He also tagged with his tweet his speech at the IPU, Belgrade, in which he had come down heavily on Pakistan for its anti-minority policies to persecute them on religious grounds.

"It is shameful and derogatory, condemnable the kind of action Pakistan has been taking over the years. The minorities in Pakistan are fleeing Pakistan because Pakistan is perpetrating crimes on them. Can Pakistan confirm that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed in the UN? Is this the agenda of Pakistan?," Patra is heard telling the IPU in his video footage, which he tagged in Tweeter handle for Ghafoor to have a look. "I am extremely sorry to say we did not want to bring it to the floor, but today the kind of hatred Pakistan has tried to show and the blatant lies it has perpetrated through the IPU and misused the platform, it is shameful. We denounce it, we condemn such lies," Patra said in his speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics end Raptors' 34-game home streak vs. Atlantic Division

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Wednesday afternoon. Kemba Walker added 22 points for the Celtics, who have won four in a row and ended Torontos 34-game home winning stre...

Gaza rocket fired at Israeli city during Netanyahu visit - TV

A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting him to briefly take shelter, Israeli TV stations reported. The Israeli military ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0730 p.m. GMT0230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

Singapore police probing Indian man for holding protest without permit against CAA

Singapore police are investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for holding a protest without a permit in Marina Bay against Indias contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. In Singapore, organising or participating in a public assembly w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019