Left Menu
Development News Edition

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 12:08 IST
PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. "Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing PWD work near Pragati Maidan Mod Bhairon Road. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police tweeted.

In another tweet earlier in the day, the traffic police said, "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement." It advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New Yorks SoHo area after successf...

Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Fedco on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council PSSC for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedc...

New technology allows gene therapy dose regulation

Scientists have engineered a special molecular mechanism that can be integrated into gene therapies to allow clinicians to control dosing. The achievement, published in the scientific journal Nature Biotechnology, gives gene therapy pioneer...

Cricket-England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been selected to play after having been a doubt when his father...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019