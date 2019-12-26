Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway services merger: Goyal allays fear of officers over seniority

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 12:57 IST
Railway services merger: Goyal allays fear of officers over seniority

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday allayed fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority, saying posts would not be fixed on on the basis of an officer's cadre. "Officers will have an equal opportunity based on merit cum seniority to become a part of the Railway Board. Posts will not be fixed based on the officer's cadre," Goyal tweeted.

"We will have an Alternate Mechanism to ensure that the promotion and seniority of all 8,400 officers are protected," the minister added. PTI ASG NAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...

Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New Yorks SoHo area after successf...

Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Fedco on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council PSSC for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019