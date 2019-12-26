Railway services merger: Goyal allays fear of officers over seniority

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday allayed fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority, saying posts would not be fixed on the basis of an officer's cadre. "Officers will have an equal opportunity based on merit cum seniority to become a part of the Railway Board. Posts will not be fixed based on the officer's cadre," Goyal tweeted.

"We will have an Alternate Mechanism to ensure that the promotion and seniority of all 8,400 officers are protected," the minister added. PTI ASG NAB HMB

