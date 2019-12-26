Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Dalal’s Street’: Of finance, dark humour, relationships!

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:18 IST
‘Dalal’s Street’: Of finance, dark humour, relationships!

The toll that people have to pay in high pressure jobs in broker companies, the violence and the threats to life that this business of money transactions and virtual gambling entails and the mental games that are played out at every level form the basis of a new novel "Dalal’s Street". Four young friends graduate from a mediocre business school and are attracted to jobs in a high paying trading company. They are smart, hardworking and ambitious, especially Varun Aggarwal, who is desperate to break out of his middle class life.

Anil is happy-go-lucky, Pooja has strong values and beliefs and Devika sails through life on her attractive personality. But will they succeed in the high pressure jobs in the fast paced, hyper competitive world of stock broking, where money talks, greed is a virtue and success is worshipped? And at what cost? "Dalal’s Street" is a financial thriller with dark humour that explores the complex interplay of human relationships in a world where there are no winners, only survivors, according to publishers Niyogi Books.

Author Anurag Tripathi, having pursued a career as a financial advisor, seeks to create the dark and rabid atmosphere of a perfect suspense thriller of the noir genre. The coarseness and rough edges of the under-the-table deals in the market, which leave no space for polite, polished words or for the softer and subtler emotions of love and romance, are the order of the day.

And predictably enough, sex and sleaze are the key steps to success for many in the book. To keep the evil tartness of design and sharpness of tongue alive, the author makes good use of authentic terms and language used in the share market, among the broker companies and the agents or the young relationship officers of these broking companies. The book seeks to go deep into the murky waters of plots and subplots, of evil, immoral designs and ruthless plans to strike gold and cleverly vanquish all other gold diggers from the scene of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...

Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New Yorks SoHo area after successf...

Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Fedco on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council PSSC for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019