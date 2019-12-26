Kurukshetra witnesses rush of devotees on solar eclipse

A large number of devotees thronged Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Thursday and took a holy dip in the Brahma Sarovar on the occasion of solar eclipse. Braving intense cold weather, pilgrims, including children, took the dip amid tight security arrangements for the solar eclipse fair.

Six special trains ran from Delhi to Kurukshetra in addition to large number of Haryana Roadways buses that have pressed into service for the convenience of the pilgrims. Over 5,000 security personnel were deployed at the fair venue.

The arrangements were also made to deploy an adequate number of boats, besides divers and swimmers in the pond to tackle any contingency. PTI SUN HMB

