By Internet Services Suspended In Up'S Saharanpur Till, Tomorrow Internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumor due to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

SSP Dinesh Kumar said, "To prevent spreading of rumors we have decided to close internet services till tomorrow and we have sent a letter regarding that to telecom service providers." "We are interacting with local leaders and leaders of religious organizations to ensure that peace is maintained and no rumors are spread. Those who spread rumors on social media will be traced and arrested," the SSP said.

"We also appeal to people not to hear any rumors and police are standing by your side. Tomorrow there Friday prayers will be offered and we appeal people to offer Namaz, remain peaceful and do not participate in any procession," he added.

