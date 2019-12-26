RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary meets family of Noor Muhamamd killed in anti-CAA stir

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday visited the family of Noor Muhammad who was allegedly killed during protests against the amended Citizenship Act here. Chaudhary was earlier prevented by police to meet the families of those killed or injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the district.

He met the family of Muhammad Thursday morning Muhamamd was killed last Friday when Muzaffarnagar witnessed violence during protests against the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

