Over 100 detained during protest outside UP Bhawan against 'police atrocities'

At least 110 people were detained on Thursday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. Those detained were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Scores of people from all walks of life had gathered outside UP Bhawan to protest against the alleged "undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in UP". The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to Mandhir Marg police station, a senior police officer said.

The protesters also demanded release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj recently.

