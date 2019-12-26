Left Menu
Development News Edition

Candlelight protest FIR to be challenged in court: AMU Old Boys' Association

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:28 IST
Candlelight protest FIR to be challenged in court: AMU Old Boys' Association

Some 1,200 unidentified persons, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), have been booked for alleged violation of prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC as they took out a candlelight march on Tuesday. The march was taken out to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and express solidarity with those who lost their lives in different parts of the country during the stir against the controversial law.

On the evening of December 24, nearly 2,000 members of the AMU community held a candlelight march and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President to a senior district official. Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Anil Samania told reporters that they were charged for allegedly taking out the procession "without permission" and defying a promulgated order of district officials.

Aslam Khan, secretary, AMU Old Boys' Association on Thursday said they would challenge the FIR in courts "since it violates the autonomy of the AMU". Khan, a senior advocate at the Delhi High Court, in a statement said, "Holding a gathering within the campus does not constitute violation of section 144, unless, of course, the university authorities had registered a complaint in this regard.

"This FIR is yet another attempt to snuff out any form of protest, even in a democratic manner, in Uttar Pradesh.... We will challenge this FIR not just in the Human Rights Commission but also in courts as holding a candlelight protest inside an autonomous institution does not violate section 144," he said. When contacted, AMU Proctor Prof. Afifullah Khan said, "Although there was no permission for this candlelight march, we have made no official complaint with the police against it."

He, however, confirmed that the AMU had received a letter from District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh, asking the university to take cognizance of the fact that the candlelight march could have constituted a possible threat to the peace on the campus and in the city, and saying action should be taken against the protesters. The university's official spokesperson, Prof. Shafey Kidwai, told PTI, "While we have not made any official complaint against this candle march, we will be responding to the district magistrate's missive on the issue."

The AMU has been shut down till January 5, 2020, in the wake of anti-CAA protests and the hostels have been vacated. Seventeen people were killed, 263 police personnel injured and state-owned property was damaged across Uttar Pradesh in violence during the protests against the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognised government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills

China, Russia, and Iran will hold joint naval drills starting Friday in the Gulf of Oman, Beijing said, at a time of heightened tensions since the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran. Set to take place from December 27 to 3...

Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra on December 30

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will take place on December 30, Congress sources said on Thursday. As many as 36 ministers could take oath on that day, sources added. Currently the Uddhav Thackeray-led ca...

Man held for Uber cab theft in Maharashtra

Police claimed to have solved the case of theft of a car belonging to cab aggregator Uber with the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane district. The Shil-Daighar police in Mumbra township here received a complaint on Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019