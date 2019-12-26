Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seelampur violence case: Jail authorities submit medical treatment report of an accused

Mandoli Central Jail authorities on Thursday submitted a report regarding the medical treatment of one of the accused in the Seelampur violence case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:36 IST
Seelampur violence case: Jail authorities submit medical treatment report of an accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mandoli Central Jail authorities on Thursday submitted a report regarding the medical treatment of one of the accused in the Seelampur violence case. The reply was filed by jail officials on the direction of Karkardooma Court while hearing the plea of one of the accused Moinuddin seeking medical treatment.

The jail authorities in their report have stated that the accused Moinuddin, who was brought in Mandoli Jail on December 20, suffered blast injury on his right hand. Thereafter, Jail hospital gave him the medical treatment as per requirement. The accused was referred to ortho emergency GTB Hospital on December 23 after he complained of pain in the right hand. After being treated in the GTB Hospital, he was discharged and thereafter he was examined in Jail hospital on December 26 and provided treatment as per the requirement.

The jail official said that after treatment, his vitals were found to be within normal limits and his condition is stable. He is further scheduled for a check-up at GTB Hospital on December 27. After jail officials filed the reply, Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar listed the matter for further hearing on December 28.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 14 people after a protest in Seelampur area against the citizenship law, turned violent on December 17. Subsequently, the court had sent them for 14-days judicial custody.

The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalized three buses during the protests. They were staging a protest against the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures hover near record highs as investors count on trade deal

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months.Reaffirming expectations of an immin...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching th...

Locust swarms hit crops in Guj, govt promises compensation

The Gujarat government on Thursday promised compensation for farmers in Banaskantha district and other areas of North Gujarat which are facing a massive locust attack over the last two weeks. Huge swarms of locusts, arriving from desert ar...

Iraqi president says he would rather quit than name PM rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.Salih ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019