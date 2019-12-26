Left Menu
Development News Edition

Include ‘Green Manifesto’ in Delhi Assembly Polls: RWAs to Political Parties

Releasing manifestoes before the voters have become a tradition for political parties before the polls but the residents in Delhi have made a 360-degree turn for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The voters of Delhi through their Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have released a ‘green manifesto’ for the political parties and are campaigning for its inclusion in their political manifestos.

Include ‘Green Manifesto’ in Delhi Assembly Polls: RWAs to Political Parties

In the 'green manifesto' the residents have demanded the political parties to reduce the air pollution by 65 percent by the year 2025, clean energy for all by 2050 and public transport that caters to at least 80 per cent of Delhi's population. Prepared by experts on subjects like air pollution, transport and mobility, urban design, water supply and rejuvenation of water bodies etc. on the theme of 'Smart and Sustainable Delhi', the manifesto also demands a roadmap for effective implementation of the promises. The 'green manifesto' has been prepared by a federation of Delhi RWAs – United Residents' Joint Action (URJA), which has about 800 RWAs associated with it.

The RWA body also sought a roadmap to decongest the city roads, zero water loss and 100 per cent groundwater recharge by 2025, the statement said. "A lot of these targets and vision are already part of our current policy programmes, but the challenge lies in real-time implementation of these targets," Atul Goyal, president of URJA, said. "URJA expects the political parties and candidates running in the 2020 Delhi elections to align their manifestos with the 10 demands and match their actions to it," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday had a highly level meeting to finalize the schedule for Delhi assembly elections as the current assembly will complete its term on February 22.

The rising air pollution in Delhi and its satellite cities have been a major concern in the recent years which is facing smog. In October-November, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached to dangerous level and the government had to declare an emergency. The studies reveal that the Delhi's AQI was normal for only two days since 2017. The major cause of air pollution in Delhi before the winter season is often blamed on stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh but Delhi's own pollution load is sufficient to raise AQI level up to 400 points in the post-stubble burning days. This was revealed as AQI went up beyond 400 points in December 2019.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded to

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded tojudicial custody for 14 days special court turns down NIAsplea for further 10 days custody....

US STOCKS-Futures hover near record highs as investors count on trade deal

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months.Reaffirming expectations of an immin...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching th...

Locust swarms hit crops in Guj, govt promises compensation

The Gujarat government on Thursday promised compensation for farmers in Banaskantha district and other areas of North Gujarat which are facing a massive locust attack over the last two weeks. Huge swarms of locusts, arriving from desert ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019