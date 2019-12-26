Two Army jawans killed during bridge construction training
Two Army jawans have killed and four others were injured in an accident during a bridge construction training at the College Of Military Engineering(CME) here on Thursday, sources said
The injured have been rushed to the hospital, they added
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- College Of Military Engineering