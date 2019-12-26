Punjab CM gives nod for social audit of govt engineering projects

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead for social audit of engineering projects in the state. Approving a proposal of the Vigilance Bureau in this regard, the chief minister said the move would contribute towards eliminating corruption from the project implementation process.

An informed citizenry is critical to ensuring transparency in work execution, as well as reducing/eliminating avenues that can be used to indulge in corrupt practices, he said. As part of the proposal, 'Citizen Information Boards' containing important particulars regarding on-going or future work of the government will be put up at work sites for information of citizens/taxpayers, said an official spokesperson, giving details of the social audit scheme.

Additionally, it will be mandatory for the concerned department to post this information on their website, under this preventive vigilance scheme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

