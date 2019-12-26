Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest march taken out in Mumbai's Malwani

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:53 IST
Thousands of people took out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in suburban Malwani on Thursday. The protest march was taken out from Malwani's Gate Number 8 to the Township Municipal School in the suburb.

Several local Muslim leaders, members of different communities and NGOs as well as large number of women took part in the march. Raising slogans against the government, the protesters carried banners with messages that called for the withdrawal of the new citizenship law.

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, who also took part in the protest, said, "If the BJP government can give ticket to Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha election, then it can do anything. The Modi government has brought the Act for its own benefit and not for the people." "The new citizenship legislation is against the people of India, therefore we want the government to withdraw it," he added. Police had put in place security measures in view of the protest..

