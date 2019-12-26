18 shops in Doda gutted mysterious fire

A total of shops were gutted in a mysterious fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Thursday. A fire broke out in a shop and spread to other shops in Gandoh belt of district last night, they said.

The fire was brought under control, but 18 shops were gutted in the fire, they said. People of the area demanded a probe into incident.

