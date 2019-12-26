Left Menu
Businessman's body found in car with bullet injury on head in Delhi

The body of a businessman with a bullet injury on the head was found inside his car parked near his house in Delhi's Surajmal Vihar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Agarwal (35). He ran a floor tiles' business and lived with his family, they said.

According to police, he had gone partying with his friends on Wednesday night. Police received information about a firing incident in Surajmal Vihar this morning. A police team reached the spot and found Agarwal's body in the car. A pistol, which belongs to the businessman, was also recovered from the car, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a suicide case. However, no suicide note has been found and the case is being probed from all angles, a senior police official said. A friend of Agarwal, who was with him at the time of the incident, has been detained and is being interrogated. Investigation so far has ruled out his involvement in the incident, he said.

After the incident, Agarwal's friend informed the security guard of the apartment where the businessman stayed and his family, he added. The officer said police are probing whether the businessman's pistol was a licensed weapon.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot and collected samples, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. A case has been registered under the Arms Act, he said.

Agarwal's family is yet to be questioned in connection with the incident, the police said.

