Siddhivinayak Trust to provide Rs 10 crore for vaccination drive in 5 dist

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has decided to make available Rs 10 crore for Pneumonia preventive vaccinations in five districts with Tribal population districts. According to a press note issued by Shri Siddhivinayak temple trust chairman Adesh Bandekar, "Temple trust has decided to take initiative after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal for preventive measure for infants death in 16 Tribal density districts of Maharashtra. Temple trust has decided to start with five districts out of 16 initially."

The Temple trust in its initial estimate targets 1.41 lakh children in the age group of 0-1 year in Nandurbar, Palghar, Gadchiroli, Nashik and Amravati. "Total 4.62 lakh dosage of Pneumococcal vaccines are needed for these children which will have an approximate cost of Rs 10 crore. Temple trust has decided to give 10 crore rupees after getting ban approval from law and Judiciary department of Maharashtra Government," the statement read. (ANI)

