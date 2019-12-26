UP: Minor accuses Madrasa teacher of molestation

A minor alleged that she was molested by the Madarsa teacher in the Amroha district. The victim reportedly stayed at the boarding in the Madrasa.

"A 12 year old girl has complained that she was molested by one of the teachers at the Madarsa during night time. The Madarsa was running in the Amroha district," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ajay Pratap Singh. "We have registered a case in the matter and are trying to nab the accused," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

