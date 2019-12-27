Mobile Internet services of all providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on Dec 27

Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL will remain suspended in Lucknow on December 27. The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Furthermore, Internet services will be suspended in several other districts of the state. In Bulandshahar, it will remain suspended till 6:00 am on December 28.

In Agra, Internet Services will remain suspended till 6:00 pm today while in Mathura, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad and Sambhal, it will remain suspended till further orders. It will also remain suspended in Bijnor till the night of December 28. Meanwhile, the Information & Communication Department of Uttar Pradesh said that 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.

