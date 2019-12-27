Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile Internet services of all providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on Dec 27

Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL will remain suspended in Lucknow on December 27.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 10:20 IST
Mobile Internet services of all providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on Dec 27
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL will remain suspended in Lucknow on December 27. The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Furthermore, Internet services will be suspended in several other districts of the state. In Bulandshahar, it will remain suspended till 6:00 am on December 28.

In Agra, Internet Services will remain suspended till 6:00 pm today while in Mathura, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad and Sambhal, it will remain suspended till further orders. It will also remain suspended in Bijnor till the night of December 28. Meanwhile, the Information & Communication Department of Uttar Pradesh said that 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah districts Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.One accused has been arrested ...

UPDATE 1-New Turkish electric car project investment seen at $3.7 bln

Turkeys new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of 22 billion lira 3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the Official Gazette said on Friday.The project, launch...

CA CEO Roberts terms Ganguly's 'ODI Super Series' idea innovative

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI President Sourav Gangulys idea for a four-nation ODI Super Series as innovative but stopped short of giving any commitment. Ganguly had said India will lock horns with England,...

Recommended levels of physical activity linked to lower risk of seven cancers: Study

Engaging in recommended amounts of leisure-time physical activity is linked to a lower risk for seven types of cancers, according to a review of studies which may lead to new intervention strategies against the malignant disease. The resear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019