Heavy police deployment in various parts of national capital amid protests calls
Flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital and heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city ahead of Friday prayers and protests calls by some organizations against the amended citizenship act, police said.
The police organized flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.
The adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain the law and order situation in the area, they said.
