NIA director general inaugurates branch office in Chandigarh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General Y C Modi on Friday inaugurated the premier anti-terror organization's branch office here.

The Chandigarh office of the agency will have jurisdiction over states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Chandigarh.

NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal and Punjab and Haryana police chiefs Dinkar Gupta and Manoj Yadava were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

