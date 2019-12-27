Left Menu
Centre approves construction of 6.5 lakh houses

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:18 IST
The Centre on Friday approved construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses being funded under the scheme to over one crore.

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government.

