Centre approves construction of 6.5 lakh houses

The Centre on Friday approved construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses being funded under the scheme to over one crore.

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.