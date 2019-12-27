Guj: UP man who left home 26 years ago reunited with kin

A 60-year-old man who left his home in Uttar Pradesh 26 years ago and was living in an ashram in Gujarat's Bhuj for the past two years was on Thursday united with his family, including his son who was a few months old at that time. Vijay Yadav left his home in Varanasi 26 years ago and started living in Manavjyot Trust run by the Shri Ramdev Seva Ashram in Palara in Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, some 500 kilometres from here, said a functionary.

"When Yadav left home due to some economic issues, his son Sanjay was just a few months old. Six days ago, we managed to get in touch with Yadav's wife Saraswati. On Thursday the family came and met Yadav at the ashram. He was living here for the past two years," ashram official Prabodh Munvar said. He said a psychologist, Dr Mahesh Tilvani, who treated Yadav, managed to get the latter's background after which the family reunion was brought about, he said.

Yadav expressed happiness on being reunited with his wife, son and other family members and thanked the ashram officials for the efforts taken..

