Need to preserve democratic values in country: Cong's Thorat

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said the need of the hour was to preserve democratic values in the country as enshrined in the Constitution. He was speaking at a function here on the 121st birth anniversary of social activist and farmers' leader Panjabrao Deshmukh. He was Union agriculture minister in the first cabinet of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1952.

"There is need to take Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh's thoughts on preserving democratic values to the current generation. Dr Deshmukh was on the committee which drafted the Constitution. The essence of democracy is mentioned in the Preamble and the need of the hour is to preserve it in the country," Thorat said. State minister Nitin Raut said Deshmukh worked for the betterment of society while eminent nuclear scientist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Anil Kakodkar said the legendary leader's contribution in education and agriculture was immense.

On the occasion, Kakodkar inaugurated Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Science and Innovative Activity Centre and said it would inculcate an attitude of research and innovation in students. Thorat inaugurated a library of literature, souvenirs and other articles of Panjabrao Deshmukh..

