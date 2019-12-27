Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under heavy police deployment and drone surveillance, anti-CAA protests remain peaceful in capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:48 IST
Under heavy police deployment and drone surveillance, anti-CAA protests remain peaceful in capital

The protests against recent changes in the Citizenship Act continued on Friday, albeit peacefully, amid a heavy deployment of security personnel and under drone surveillance. The day saw demonstrations outside Jama Masjid in the walled city area and at Jor Bagh in New Delhi even as a planned "gherao" of UP Bhawan by Jamia Millia Islamia students was foiled by police with protesters getting rounded up and detained soon after reaching the venue.

Cries of 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not do), 'CAA murdabad', 'Aazad ko azad karo' resonated through the day at several protest venues in Delhi. The national capital has been seeing a slew of protests everyday against the recent changes in the law, with some of the demonstrations also entailing arson and violence, prompting police to beef up security in various vulnerable spots in the city.

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the changes in the citizenship law, that provide for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in the three neighbouring Muslim countries. The protestors have been opposed to the non-inclusion of Muslims of the three neighbouring countries from among the beneficiaries of the changes in the law.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations. Lamba hit out at the central government, saying "unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for the NRC, as it was done during demonetisation".

"It is very essential to raise the voice of democracy for the country and for the Constitution. A central government cannot become dictatorial and impose its agenda on people," she said. The protestors, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the mosque, raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Is desh ko NRC, NPR nahi chahiye. Is desh ko rozgaar chahiye. Is desh ko aman aur shanti chahiye (This country does not need NRC or NPR, it needs employment, peace and amity)," a protester asserted. Carrying placards with slogans like 'Save the Constitution, don't divide India', the protesters appealed to the people to remain non-violent.

In another demonstration, hundreds of people, with their hands tied together, marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to protest the amended Citizenship Act, but they were stopped midway by police. Amid the heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters, including Bhim Army members, started from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en route the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Drones kept hovering over the protesters as they kept pleading with the police to allow them to march ahead. "We are protesting after tying our hands together so that they do not attack us and lie tomorrow that we were not protesting peacefully," said Majid Jamal, one of the participants.

Wajahat Habibullah, a former chairman of the National Commission For Minorities, said the new law is against the basic principles laid down in the Constitution. "The way people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for no fault of theirs, the government needs to remember that when the MPs we elect don't raise their voice for us, people take to streets to raise their voice for themselves," he added.

A third group of protesters, comprising students, trying to stage demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against the alleged police atrocities in the state during the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was detained by police. The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan.

Meanwhile, flag marches were conducted in some areas of the North East district in the national capital and heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city ahead of the Friday prayers and protests calls by some organisations against the amended citizenship act, police said. The police organised flag marches in North East Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.

Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of four or more people, have been in place in North East district, New Delhi district and the areas around the Red Fort. Barricades were also put up at various sensitive places. PTI NIT GJS AMP SLB SLB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico president says right of asylum must be respected in Bolivia spat

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his countrys right to grant asylum must be respected, when asked about an ongoing spat with Bolivia over the South American countrys surveillance of the Mexican embassy there.Mexi...

Sri Lankan Police arrest former health minister

Sri Lankas former health minister Rajitha Senaratne was arrested at a private hospital here on Friday for addressing a news conference on the infamous white van abductions, the second opposition lawmaker to be apprehended since President Go...

Russia says first hypersonic missiles enter service

Moscow, Dec 27 AFP Russias defence minister told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the first Avangard hypersonic missiles had been put into service, in a move hailed as a major coup for Moscow. Analysts say Russia is the first country to p...

Man killed in accidental firing in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly after his friend accidentally fired at him in Rohinis Kanjhawala area, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Ashish, was a resident of Nizampur Village, they said.The friend, identified as G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019