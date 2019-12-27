Gujarat: Four dead, 1 injured as car falls into dry canal

Four persons were killed and one man was seriously injured on Friday morning after their car fell into a dry canal along Jamnagar-Rajkot Highway in Soyal village here, police said. One of the occupants of the car was unwell and the others were taking him to hospital in Rajkot when the mishap took place, an official said.

He identified the deceased as driver Haresh Karethiya (28), Rasik Kadawala (35) who was unwell, Naran Chauhan (45) and Tapubhai Karena (45), all residents of Jinawali village of Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar. Dhiru Kadawala suffered severe injuries and is hospitalised in Dhrol town, he added.

"The driver seems to have lost control of the car," the official said..

