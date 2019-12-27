Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plan to set up detention centres in Kerala, says CMO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 20:27 IST
No plan to set up detention centres in Kerala, says CMO

No plan to set up detention centres in Kerala, says CMO Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI): The Kerala government on Friday said it was not planning to set up detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants. No such decision has been taken, a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said adding false propaganda was being carried out in a section of the media with regard to the detention centres.

"The present government has also instructed the authorities concerned to stop all works started by the previous government since 2012 in connection with the detention centres, in view of the present situation," the statement said. In a detailed statement, the CMO stated that seven years ago in August 2012, the Union government had written to home secretaries of all states asking them to ensure setting up of detention centres to house those continuing to stay in the country despite the expiry of their visa and passports and the foreigners awaiting their deportation after undergoing punishment.

The letter had also wanted proposals to be submitted. On the basis of this letter, on November 4, 2015, the home ministry had called a meeting in which the then DGP, ADGP Intelligence and IGP (Jail) participated, the statement said.

As part of the decision taken at the meeting, it was decided to start such centres in the state under the social justice department and the staff to man such centres would be decided by the police department. It was also decided that such centres would be different from the police-jail departments.

On February 29, 2016, the social justice department director was asked to submit the proposal for the centres and submit necessary recommendations. State crime records bureau was also asked to submit details.

However, no information has been provided so far, the statement said. The CMO statement said frequent reminders, sent by the Central government, have been received by the departments concerned.

However, during the tenure of the LDF government, no minister has seen any files regarding the detention centres, the statement said. Hitting out at the government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Chief Minister should clarify if the Union government had given instructions to open detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants in the backdrop of the amended Citizenship Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm TOP NEWS DEL47 POL-LDALL CAANPR No CAA in Bengal till I am alive Mamata Rahul says NPR, NRC are a tax on poor, BJP calls him liarRaipurKolkata The political acrimony over the issue of citizenship and...

Man threatened over video about celebration of Dawood's b'day

A journalist was allegedly threatened after he circulated a video showing a Dongri resident celebrating fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahims birthday, the police said. Mohsin Sheikh, who works with a local newspaper and runs a YouTube channel...

UPDATE 11-Twelve dead as plane crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a plane with nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed soon after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday. The Bek Air Fokker 100 got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Cen...

1,246 people arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests: UP Police

A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, police said on Friday. 1,246 people have been arrested in conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019