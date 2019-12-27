Fire breaks out in 3-storey building near Delhi's Sadar Bazar

A fire broke out in a three-storey building near Delhi's Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi.

According to the fire department, the fire has now been controlled. The fire broke out on the roof of the three-storey building here.

Six fire brigades left on the spot and no casualty has been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

