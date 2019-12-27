President hosts 'At Home' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderbad

President Ram Nath Kovind, on a visit here for his customary southern sojourn, hosted At Home at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministerial colleagues and several other dignitaries attended the event, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Kovind, who arrived here on Friday last for the southern sojourn, would return to Delhi on Saturday. During his visit, he stayed at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential retreats.

The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the office of the President of India in the country. These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise unity of the country and unity of the diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres.

A single-storyed building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, darbar hall, morning room, dining room etc.

The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.