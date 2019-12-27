Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to shift secretariat to Visakhapatnam soon: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravat
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:00 IST
AP govt to shift secretariat to Visakhapatnam soon: Minister

Pending all formalities, Andhra Pradeshs state Secretariat the seat of power will soon be shifted to port city Visakhapatnam, a state minister said on Friday. However, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government will not call it the capital as such.

The Chief Minister left none of his ministers in doubt about shifting the secretariat during the cabinet meet which, however, deferred a decision on relocating the state capital. The Secretariat will be shifted. The Legislature will remain here (in Amaravati). The High Court issue will be decided later, a minister said, on condition of anonymity, after the meeting.

On December 17, the Chief Minister told the state Assembly that Visakhapatnam could become the states Executive Capital, Amaravati the Legislative Capital and Kurnool the Judiciary Capital. A six-member committee of experts constituted by the state government too came out with similar recommendations, calling it distribution of capital functions even as the move to relocate the capital from Amaravati triggered protests, particularly in this region.

All opposition parties have strongly opposed the Chief Ministers idea and demanded that Amaravati be retained as the state capital. Incidentally, the minister pointed out, Amaravati has not been notified as the capital as such, though the then Chandrababu Naidu government notified the capital region under the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad remains the joint capital of (divided) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till June 1, 2024. Notification of APs new capital requires an amendment to the Act. There are other procedural issues involved, so there will be no mention of the capital as of now, the minister said. But the Chief Minister made it clear to the Cabinet that the Secretariat and other important government offices would soon be moved to Visakhapatnam, the Minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Over 235,000 people fled Idlib in last weeks: UN

The United Nations on Friday said over 235,000 people fled the Idlib region in the last two weeks after Russia and Syria launched airstrikes in a bid to take over the last major opposition bastion. The UNs humanitarian agency OCHA said that...

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the regime of Telugu Desam Party TDP. Th...

Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.Special Court Judge for POCSO cases ...

Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

Falls Church, Dec 27 AP One of the largest school districts in the US has announced that it will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate civic activities such as protests. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019