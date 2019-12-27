Left Menu
  • Wardha
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:14 IST
RTO officer with 3 yrs of service found to be worth Rs 1.2 cr

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Police on Friday registered a case of disproportionate assets against an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) here after he was found to have assets of Rs 1.22 crore. Accused Mithun Rameshwar Dongre, posted at the Nagpur Regional Transport Office, had completed only three years of service, an ACB official said.

In April 2018, he was allegedly caught by the ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000, and an inquiry was started. A search of his properties revealed assests worth Rs 1,22,25,641, including fixed deposits of Rs one crore, vehicles, real estate and investments.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him. Further probe is on..

