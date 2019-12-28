DRI seizes 7.3 kg of smuggled gold, two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 7.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested two persons at New Farakka Junction railway station. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on December 25 intercepted two passengers onboard the Shatabdi Express who were bringing smuggled gold of Myanmar origin into India, a DRI statement said on Friday.

The two passengers were made to de-board the train at New Farakka Junction. On preliminary interrogation, the two persons confessed that the smuggled gold was being taken to Kolkata for delivery. The gold was seized and the two persons were arrested under the Customs Act, the statement said.

In the current fiscal so far, more than 244 kg of gold have been seized by DRI in the eastern region..

