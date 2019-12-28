Left Menu
Cong takes out 'Maha rally' in Kerala demanding suspension of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 16:02 IST
Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding suspension of the law and to stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Addressing party workers, Former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram said the party's demand was to suspend CAA and completely stop NRC.

"Our demand is to suspend CAA and to completely stop NRC. These are our demands and we will continue to fight until they are met," the congress leader said. Describing the CAA and NRC as most "unconstitutional" and "illogical", Chidambaram said he was confident that the Supreme court would strike it down.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act destroys the very basis of our Constitution. If they had two thirds of majority in Parliament, they would have amended the Constitution," the congress leader claimed. Since the BJP led NDA government at the Centre was unable to amend the Constitution, they are amending it through the "backdoor," he said.

Noting that it was not a fight between Muslims and the Constitution, the Congress veteran said not just Muslims, but people cutting across religions had come out on streets against the CAA. Eventhough everybody has got several identities, there is one big identity that "we all are Indians." The Constitution proclaims equality and ensures equal justice, opportunity, rights and status to all. But, CAA destroys this, he said.

"If the Constitution goes, they (BJP-NDA government) will introduce Hindutva Rashtra, which is nothing but sanathana dharma and Manu Smritihi... The country would be taken back 100 years, he alleged. In such a situation "the most powerful class would rule us. Not only Muslims but all other backward classes... all other OBCs especially dalits and tribals would be subjugated..

We should never allow this," he said. The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram.

Hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs are among those who participated. The rally was being held as part of the "Save The Constitution-Save India" campaign of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Kerala here.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

