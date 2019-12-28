Muslim outfit holds huge anti-CAA protest with family members

Hundreds of members of Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath' staged a protest here on Saturday with their families in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as demonstrations continued across Tamil Nadu. The protestors gathered near the Alandur court here, raised slogans and held placards and party flags, demanding the demanding withdrawal of the Act.

Tight security was provided to ensure no untoward incident took place, police sources said. Early this week, the main opposition party in the State assembly, DMK, along with its allies had taken out a huge rally here against the amendment to the Citizenship Act and warned of intensifying the agitation.

According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

