Sub-zero temp in many parts of HP, Keylong coldest at -11.5 deg C

  PTI
  Shimla
  Updated: 28-12-2019 18:32 IST
  Created: 28-12-2019 18:30 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh recorded temperatures below the freezing point on Saturday, with the cold wave likely to intensify further if rain and snowfall occur next week as predicted by the Meteorological Department. Kufri, Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Seobagh and Kalpa shivered at below sub-zero temperatures in the state where Keylong was the coldest place recording minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The MeT office has predicted rain and snowfall in the middle and higher hills of the state from December 31 to January 3. Dense fog caused low visibility in parts of Una, Kangra and Mandi districts, Director of Shimla Meteorological centre Manmohan Singh said.

The weather remained dry and cold in the state on Saturday. The minimum temperature settled 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal whereas the maximum temperature was 2 to 3 notches below normal in the last 24 hours, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Sundernagar, Kufri, Bhuntar, Seobagh and Solan shivered at minus 2.6, minus 1.9, minus 1.5, minus 1.3, minus 1.2 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Shimla and Dalhousie were 4 and 5.1 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. The highest temperature was recorded in Solan at 18.5 degrees Celsius.

