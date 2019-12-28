Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getting Maha economy past USD 1 trillion mark tough: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 18:36 IST
Getting Maha economy past USD 1 trillion mark tough: Minister
Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Finance minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said it would be tough to take the state's economy past the USD one trillion mark in six to seven years, a goal previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis often spoke about at political rallies and investment seminars. Patil said Maharashtra's economy was growing at 7 per cent and to achieve the USD one trillion mark, it would have to accelerate at 15 per cent annually, which seems improbable.

"It is difficult for us to achieve this target," Patil said. Speaking on the farm loan waiver announced recently by the Uddhav Thackeray government and the row it has kicked up due to the upper ceiling for outstanding amount of Rs 2 lakh and subsequent omission of a large section of farmers, he said complete data of farmers was being collected.

"We had given relief of up to Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, we are collecting of data of all farmers, after which we will announce further relief," he said. In a government resolution issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation said that farmers whose outstanding crop loan amount till September 30 this year exceeds Rs two lakh will not be eligible for the loan waiver scheme.

Speaking on other developments, Patil said NCP would respond "positively" if some of those who rebelled against it during the October Assembly polls want to rejoin. Queried on senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's reported remark that the NCP should not get the Home portfolio in the MVA government or it would install CCTVs to keep a watch on Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the Thackeray family, the minister hit back claiming the statement meant the previous government may have done something of this sort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Suspended official found to be worth Rs 10 cr, owner of BMW

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against an official of the now-defunct Gujarat State Land Development Corporation GSLDC for allegedly owning disproportionate assets of Rs 10.54 crore. Among the assets owned by Pravin Pr...

Hong Kong police arrest 15 demonstrators during protest at major mall

As many as 15 anti-government demonstrators were detained by the Hong Kong riot police during protest at a major mall located in the regions border town of Sheung Shui on Saturday. About a 100 masked demonstrators had gathered at a mall to ...

Spain to probe Mexico embassy incident that angered Bolivia

Spain pledged Saturday to send investigators to La Paz after its embassy staff were accused of trying to sneak into the Mexican diplomatic mission with several masked individuals, an action denounced by Bolivia as a violation of its soverei...

Bengal settles for 3 points as Gnaneshwar stands tall for Andhra

Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here on Saturday. Both the teams agreed for a draw in the post-lunch session after Bengal reached 46 for no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019