Second run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be flagged off on Jan 17

The inaugural run of the second Tejas train by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020, and will start running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from January 19.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The inaugural run of the second Tejas train by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020, and will start running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from January 19. According to a press release by IRCTC, after the successful run of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express by IRCTC, the second premium Tejas train is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The commercial run of the train will start with effect from 19th January 2020 from Ahmedabad.

The release stated that the booking for this train has commenced and passengers can book their tickets exclusively on the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app "IRCTC Rail Connect". There will be no booking at railway reservation counters. However, passengers can get their tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents. The train will also be available for booking through IRCTC's online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri etc.

This train 82902/82901 would run on the Ahmedabad - Mumbai- Ahmedabad route for 6 days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities. The train will be equipped with all modern onboard facilities to ensure a high level of comfort to the passengers. "IRCTC endeavors to provide a world-class travelling experience to its passengers through the newly announced Premium Tejas Train," said the release. (ANI)

