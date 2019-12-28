Suspended official found to be worth Rs 10 cr, owner of BMW

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an official of the now-defunct Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GSLDC) for allegedly owning disproportionate assets of Rs 10.54 crore. Among the assets owned by Pravin Premal, a class II officer who was assistant director with GSLDC, were a BMW car worth Rs 40 lakh, an ACB release said on Saturday.

A case was registered against Premal, wife Damyantiben and son Chirag under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said. The family's assets were 200 percent of their known sources of income, the release added.

"...the accused earned the money illegally through irregularities in implementing government projects related to the construction of farm pond, water tanks, etc, and invested them in various movable and immovable properties in the name of his son and wife," the ACB said. Chirag Premal, as `contractor', pocketed Rs 3.92 crore for projects which were never undertaken, it said.

During demonetisation, the family had deposited Rs 45.75 lakh in their bank accounts, the ACB claimed. Apart from a BMW car, the family owned 32 immovable assets including flats, agricultural land, shops and restaurants, the probe found.

The state government decided to dissolve GSLDC in November 2018 following allegations of financial irregularities, and asked the ACB to investigate corruption allegations against the corporation's officials. Of the 41 cases registered by the Surat ACB, Premal's name appears as accused in 26 cases, the release said.

An alleged scam involving then GSLDC Managing Director K S Detroja and six other officials had been unearthed by the ACB in April last year.

