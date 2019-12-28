Maha: Cong leader Satav seeks revision of loan waiver GR
Congress leader Rajiv Satav on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government revise the Government Resolution (GR) on loan waiver for farmers. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state has announced loan waiver of upto Rs 2 lakh for farmers.
Farmers whose outstanding crop loan till September 30 this year exceeded Rs two lakh will not be eligible for the waiver, said the GR (a government order) issued earlier in the day. "When the decision was announced, it was crystal clear. Why was this point about ineligibility added in the GR to create confusion? I request the government to revise the GR," Satav, a former MP, tweeted.
