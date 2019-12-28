Mumbai: Fugitive gangster's daughter held with fake passport

The daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was held at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out with her daughter on a fake passport, police said on Saturday. Soniya Lakdawala Alia Soniya Shaikh was about to board a flight to Nepal late Friday night when police detained her and, after checking her documents, arrested her, an official said.

Earlier this year, a Khar-based developer had filed a case of extortion against Ejaz Lakdawala and his brother Akil, and the latter was arrested in March, he said. "Akil told us Soniya had a fake passport and would attempt to flee the country. On Friday, we received a tip-off that she was at Mumbai airport with her child after which a team alerted immigration authorities there and had her detained," an Anti Extortion Cell official said.

He said Soniya was issued a passport last year from Mumbai, but the supporting documents for it were fake. She has been charged for cheating and forgery under the Passport Act and Indian Penal Code and probe was underway to ascertain if she has any links to the extortion case filed by the Khar builder, he said.

She was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till December 30, the official added.

