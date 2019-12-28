Cold wave in UP: Muzaffarnagar reels at 1.7 deg C, Aligarh 1.8
Parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed cold wave conditions on Saturday as mercury plunged to below two degrees Celsius in Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh. The weather department said Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state at 1.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Aligarh, which reeled at 1.8 degrees Celsius.
State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal mark. Cold wave condition happened at isolated places over the state, the weather department said.
Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog at isolated places, the department said. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on December 29 (Sunday), while dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places over the state on Sunday, it said.
Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state on December 30 and December 31, the department stated.
