Athawale's RPI(A) to hold pro-CAA rally in Mumbai on Sunday

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale'sRPI(A) will hold a rally in support of Citizenship AmendmentAct in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, said a party functionary.

The rally will be held in Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Bandra East and will be led by party chief Athawale, he said

