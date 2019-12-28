Two bodies found in burnt garment unit; three arrested

Two bodies were recovered from a garment godown which was gutted in a fire in the western suburb of Sakinaka on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Three persons, who owned nearby chemical godowns where the fire started, were arrested for negligence in the evening.

Aarti Lalji Jaiswal (25) and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya (42) were found dead in the gutted garment unit in the early hours of Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Piyush Goel said. A huge fire broke out in the godowns at Ashapura compound on Khairani road in Sakinaka on Friday evening.

Ten fire tenders and nine water tankers were pressed into service to douse the fire which had spread to 30 to 35 godowns where chemicals and garments were stored. DCP Goel said that Mathuradas Tulsiram Bhadra (45), Udayalal Gauri and Khem Singh Rajput were arrested in connection with the incident, while Pratap Purushottam Giri (38) was absconding.

The accused allegedly owned godowns where inflammable chemicals used in paint manufacturing were stored. They were booked under IPC sections 304 (2) (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligible conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), the DCP said.

