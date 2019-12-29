PM leads nation in paying tributes to Pejawar seer

A host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the death of Pejawar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji on Sunday, recalling his service to society and hailing him as an epitome of humanity and kindness. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were among the other prominent leaders who mourned the demise of the 88- year old seer who died in Udupi after a brief illness.

The Prime Minister said Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji would remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. "A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society.

Om Shanti," he said in tweets. Recalling his close association with the seer, Modi said: "I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji.

Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too condoled the death of the seer.

He tweeted, "Im sorry to hear of the passing of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha, Udupi. My condolences to all his followers around the world. Om Shanti." In his message, Yediyurappa said: "The ancient Indian culture has suffered an irreparable loss in the passing away of Udupi Pejawar Math seer Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji. His life and his contribution to our society will remain etched in memory forever. May Lord Sri Krishna give strength to the lakhs of his followers to bear the loss." Union Home Minister Amit Shah too mourned the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels," Shah tweeted. Sharing a photograph of him with the seer on Twitter, Shah said: "Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti." Union Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her sorrow over the demise of the seer.

Recalling her association with the swamiji, she said, "Immensely blessed to have received his grace on several occasions. A life of dedication to spiritual upliftment and service for social causes." Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too joined the mourners saying the seer had won the hearts of many people through his philosophical thoughts and honest speaking. "His demise has saddened me & I offer my condolences to all his well-wishers & followers," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Pejawar seer was an extraordinary saint for being lively and socially progressive." PTI GMS VS VS.

