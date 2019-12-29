Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM leads nation in paying tributes to Pejawar seer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 14:27 IST
PM leads nation in paying tributes to Pejawar seer

A host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the death of Pejawar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji on Sunday, recalling his service to society and hailing him as an epitome of humanity and kindness. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were among the other prominent leaders who mourned the demise of the 88- year old seer who died in Udupi after a brief illness.

The Prime Minister said Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji would remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. "A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society.

Om Shanti," he said in tweets. Recalling his close association with the seer, Modi said: "I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji.

Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too condoled the death of the seer.

He tweeted, "Im sorry to hear of the passing of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha, Udupi. My condolences to all his followers around the world. Om Shanti." In his message, Yediyurappa said: "The ancient Indian culture has suffered an irreparable loss in the passing away of Udupi Pejawar Math seer Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji. His life and his contribution to our society will remain etched in memory forever. May Lord Sri Krishna give strength to the lakhs of his followers to bear the loss." Union Home Minister Amit Shah too mourned the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels," Shah tweeted. Sharing a photograph of him with the seer on Twitter, Shah said: "Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti." Union Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her sorrow over the demise of the seer.

Recalling her association with the swamiji, she said, "Immensely blessed to have received his grace on several occasions. A life of dedication to spiritual upliftment and service for social causes." Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too joined the mourners saying the seer had won the hearts of many people through his philosophical thoughts and honest speaking. "His demise has saddened me & I offer my condolences to all his well-wishers & followers," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Pejawar seer was an extraordinary saint for being lively and socially progressive." PTI GMS VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

JMM working president Hemant Soren was on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand at Morhabadi Ground here. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren, in the presence of senior political l...

Ukraine and separatists begin all-for-all prisoner swap - reports

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday...

HFCs' share in realty loans doubles since 2016: RBI

The loss of public sector banks share in the credit market, especially the realty sector, has been the gain for housing finance companies as their share saw doubling in the past three years to 23.81 percent as of June 2019, according to the...

Cricket-Australia captain Paine lauds Pattinson "spark" in NZ win

Australia captain Tim Paine lavished praise on fiery seamer James Pattinson for lighting the spark that led to an emphatic series-sealing victory over New Zealand in the Boxing Day test on Sunday.Pattinson, who replaced the injured Josh Haz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019