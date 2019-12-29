PM should intervene, find way out of vitiating atmosphere: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene to find a way out of the vitiating atmosphere that has developed in the country. He opined that the situation may worsen in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"I believe the government has no inkling or information about the image of the country which is being maligned in the world. Today, 53 countries have advised their citizens that they should not visit India," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi. With the vital tourism sector being a key driver of the economy in Rajasthan, Gehlot said occupancy in hotels has dropped this season as many tourists have cancelled their visit to India.

Hotels do not even have 40 percent occupancy due to the atmosphere that has been created as a deliberate attempt to polarise politics, the senior Congress leader claimed. The chief minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to polarise politics cannot be termed as "suitable" in a democracy in any way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.