A 19-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated by her cousin and his friend in Nizamabad district, police said on Sunday. The woman, who is now five-months pregnant, was raped several times over the past few months by the duo, they said.

The victim's parents filed a complaint on Saturday stating that the woman's cousin and his friend used to frequent their house while they were away at work and sexually assaulted her many times after intimidation. A case was registered and one of the accused was taken into custody while a hunt has been launched to nab her cousin, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.