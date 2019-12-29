Beam of under-construction overbridge falls on railway tracks

A beam of an under- construction road over bridge fell on the railway tracks near Balasore railway station in Odisha on Sunday, disruping train services, a railway official said. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, the official said.

While 68050 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU train was cancelled, five trains were diverted, three rescheduled, two trains short-terminated and four other trains controlled, an East Coast Ralway (ECoR) statement said. The incident took place during modernisation work between Nilgiri Road and Balasore railway stations in Bhadrak-Kharagpur railway division of South Eastern Railway.

While work was in progress at Sobharampur near here, one of the girders fell on the railway tracks affecting other girders. As a result, all the lines were blocked and over head equipment damaged, it said. Restoration work was launched on a war-footing to clear the route. Railway engineers and workers were pressed into service and senior railway officials rushed to the site.

An enquiry would be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap, a senior railway official said..

